Yes, some healthcare providers might bill you for a COVID test

THV11
THV11
 3 days ago

At THV11, we are here to set the facts straight, especially right now during the pandemic. As COVID cases are increasing so is the need for testing. We had some viewers tell us they were billed for their COVID-19 test.

Michelle told us, "I paid 50 for rapid. My insurance covered the PCR. My husband same and have had friends the same."

And viewer Karen said, "My grandson went to an urgent care and was told with insurance he would have to pay 150 dollars" so he left.

THE QUESTION

Do you have to pay to get a COVID-19 test in Arkansas?

THE SOURCES

Arkansas Department of Health

Health and Human Services

THE ANSWER

Yes, some healthcare providers might bill you for a COVID test... especially if you don't have insurance, but you do have options to get a free test, such as local health units.

WHAT WE FOUND

There are many places you can get a COVID test in Arkansas, including most doctor's offices, urgent cares, or hospitals. But depending on their policies you could be billed.

If you go to a local health unit --- here is the process:

"What we do is bill your insurance if you have insurance. We do not charge deductibles or copays. We take what your insurance pays. If you do not have insurance you still will be provided a COVID test," said Cassie Cochran, Center for Local Public Health at ADH.

If you don't have insurance, you will not be billed at the health unit.

According to the Health and Human Services website, you can also get free testing at some local independent pharmacies, Walgreens, and Walmart. UAMS is also not charging for tests.

If you need a test and aren't sure if the facility will charge Cochran recommends you ask before you take the test.

With the increase in testing there could be longer lines and longer wait times to get the results. You can call ahead to ask how long it will take and schedule an appointment.

