Area brief: Shenandoah adds assistant track coach
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University cross country and track & field coach Andy Marrocco announced the addition of Chelsea Whalen as an assistant coach on Friday. Whalen, who starred collegiately at Florida State and later appeared for the Canadian National Team, will serve as the throws coach for the indoor and outdoor track & field programs as well as assisting with the cross country teams. She joins sprints/jumps coach Asia Hart on Marrocco's staff.www.winchesterstar.com
