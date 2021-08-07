Hecla announces rise in income

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 1,927,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.