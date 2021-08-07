Cancel
Financial Reports

Hecla announces rise in income

By ADELLA HARDING Mining Correspondent
Elko Daily Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHecla Mining Co. reported adjusted net income of $32.8 million, or 6 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $7.3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2020 quarter, and announced that the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas mill in Nevada are now on care and maintenance.

