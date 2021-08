The CBA, in taking a sledgehammer to the rookie pay system, does not allow drafted players to renegotiate with their teams until they have completed three seasons in the league. This has given teams a built-in excuse to leverage the fixed and reasonable cost of starting quarterbacks in rookie contracts for extraordinary value. The list of teams taking advantage in recent years includes the Seahawks (Russell Wilson), Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), Cowboys (Dak Prescott), Texans (Deshaun Watson) and, more recently, the Bills (Josh Allen), Browns (Baker Mayfield) and Ravens (Lamar Jackson). Those three players have been ripe for extensions since February; one of them just happened.