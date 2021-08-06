The Rise Of The One-Year MBA
One-Year MBA programs have slowly been on the rise in the U.S. lagging behind the popularity of the degree in Europe. But demand for the accelerated MBA has grown over the last decade as U.S. prospective students look for more focused paths and less expensive options to accelerate their careers. According to the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), 47% of prospective students in 2018 considered a One-Year MBA, the highest percentage in a decade, and yet, One-Year MBA programs accounted for just 10% of AACSB-accredited MBA programs in the U.S.poetsandquants.com
