Local economist explains what we should expect from major wage bumps

The RBNZ surprised markets at their last rate meeting by announcing the end of bond tapering on July 23. That has now occurred. Furthermore, the last inflation print was the highest print in around 19 quarters coming in at +3.3% y/y. The data out yesterday showed that the RBNZ Q3 inflation expectations have risen from 1.87% to 3.02% for one year out. Inflation expectations for two years out also rose from 2.05% to 2.27%. This means that inflation pressures are increasing and will only be an encouragement for the RBNZ to hike rates which they are expected to do. On top of this, the labour market is showing great signs of recovery. The jobs report at the start of August showed that unemployment was down to 4.0% vs 4.5% expected.