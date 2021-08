Canton, Ohio – For Steve Atwater, induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was better late than ever. The Broncos’ best safety of all time had to wait his time. The 54-year-old Atwater, who retired in 1999, was a semifinalist in the balloting by the media selectors for nine years. Last year Steve was voted into the inner sanctum of the Hall of the American game, yet he still had to wait one more year.