To make best decisions, all information needs to be presented, discussed

By Daily News editorial
Norfolk Daily News
 5 days ago

These are interesting times for news. When it comes to topics like voting safeguards, COVID-19 and climate change — to name a few — there’s a mixture of opinions. For those who missed it — because it wasn’t widely reported except on social media — there were ice recordings last month by the National Snow and Ice Data Center that the Greenland ice sheet is growing. Parts of it have grown at a record pace in recent years.

