No 49ers left on COVID-19 list after roster moves

The 49ers on Friday announced four roster moves, including the removal of two players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With that San Francisco no longer has any player on that list. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley came off the list first, leaving the two that came off Friday.

Here’s a quick rundown of the roster moves:

Removed from Reserve/COVID-19 list: SS Jaquiski Tartt

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tartt was removed from the COVID-19 list only to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list while he recovers from offseason toe surgery. He’ll be in the mix to start at strong safety once he’s healthy.

Removed from Reserve/COVID-19 list: WR Jauan Jennings

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jennings came off the COVID-19 list and found himself in the midst of a wide receiver battle that hasn’t seen any players emerge as frontrunners for the No. 3 spot. The 2020 seventh-round pick didn’t play at all last year, but he has a chance to change that even with a place on the back end of the roster.

Retired: DL Anthony Zettel

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Zettel, 28, is hanging up his pads after five NFL seasons. He re-signed with the 49ers prior to training camp for a second stint with the club. He played a regular-season game in 2019 and then all three playoff contests. Zettel finishes his career with 50 games played, 16 starts, 76 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Signed: DL Davin Bellamy

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bellamy will replace Zettel on the roster. The 26-year-old played his college football at Georgia and joined the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie with the Texans. He’s yet to play in a regular season game during his two stints with the Texans, one with the Bengals and one with the Titans. Bellamy posted 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in four college seasons.