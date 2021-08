Cincinnati snagged their 16th recruit for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, as defensive back Oliver Bridges committed to suit up for his collegiate career for the BLACKcat defense. Bridges comes in ranked with a 247 Sports Composite score of 0.8638, making him currently the fourth-ranked player in the class, behind only DT Derrick Shepard, CB JQ Hardaway, and RB Stephan Byrd. It also bumps this class up to a ranking of 177.59 overall. Bridges becomes the fifth defensive back in this class, joining Hardaway, Kalen Carroll, Patrick Body, Cincear Lewis, and Ken Willis.