Sutter, CA

Air quality advisories issued for area

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

Smokey conditions caused by the Dixie Fire, McFarland Fire and River Fire prompted public health departments for Yuba and Sutter counties, the Feather River Air Quality Management District and the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District to issue air quality advisories for the region.

According to the Feather River Air Quality Management District, shifting winds have brought smoke from regional wildfires into the Sacramento Valley.

“The Dixie Fire, McFarland Fire and the River Fire are forecast to produce significant smoke impacts to local areas, and residents in these affected areas should be aware of their local air quality and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” it was stated in a release issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District. “These fires are being managed by state and local fire officials, but smoke impacts may continue throughout the week.”

The Feather River Air Quality Management District reported Friday afternoon that current air quality index levels in the Yuba-Sutter area were in the “moderate” to “hazardous” levels and intermittent smoke impacts are expected to continue through Sunday.

“Because smoke generation and weather are ever changing, accurate predictions of smoke impacts are difficult. Residents are encouraged to be aware of local conditions,” said

Christopher D. Brown, Air Pollution Control officer for Yuba and Sutter counties.

The Sutter and Yuba public health departments advised residents with lung or heart disease and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high, said Feather River Air Quality Management District officials.

“For everyone else, when you smell smoke, or see smoke around you, you should consider staying indoors and avoiding heavy exertion,” according to officials.

According to the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District, air quality conditions are forecast to decline into the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups range” in the coming days and conditions may fluctuate from moderate to unhealthy throughout this time period.

“Smoke from fires produce fine-particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health problems including lung disease, asthma attacks, and increased risk of heart attack or stroke,” it was stated in the release. “Where conditions warrant, people should limit their outdoor activity.”

Individuals with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants and air district officials urge residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to fire emissions.

As of Friday, air quality in Colusa was listed as “moderate,” but was expected to move into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range and remain there throughout the weekend.

Air conditions in Arbuckle were listed as moderate Friday afternoon but were expected to move into the “unhealthy” range before dropping back down to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range this weekend.

For more information about conditions in the Yuba-Sutter region, call 634-7659 or visit https://www.fraqmd.org.

For more information about conditions in Colusa County, call 458-0590 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Pollution-Control-District.

Residents can also sign up for air quality forecasts and alerts via text message or email at www.fraqmd.org.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
