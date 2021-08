Still looking for a night away with the family or just need a break for a while? I found you the perfect getaway. Who needs a hotel when you can spend the night in an Airbnb listed treehouse? The treehouse is located in Schaumburg, Illinois sleeps 3, but comes with an outdoor garden you just have to see. Don't get me wrong this is a beautiful scenery with an escape from everything, but there is just something about Airbnb's that just freak me out.