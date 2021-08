What a great time to be an Italian. First it was Måneskin at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, then it was victory against England at the Euros (we won’t talk about that one), and now, the country has taken home gold in the Men’s 100 metres race in Tokyo.Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran the distance in just 9.8 seconds to become the new world’s fastest man – a title previously held by Jamaican Usain Bolt before he retired in 2017. He still retains the world record time for the 100 metres of 9.58 seconds.Team GB’s entry, Zharnel Hughes, was disqualified...