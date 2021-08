Inter Miami CF announced today that the Club has loaned midfielder Matías Pellegrini to Club Estudiantes de la Plata of the Argentine First Division through June 2022. “Matías has shown world-class professionalism and attitude as he continued training with the First Team during the last months despite the difficult circumstances, and we’re glad to have found a great opportunity for him. The Club wishes him all the best as he returns home for this loan with Estudiantes de la Plata,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami CF’s Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director.