Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

A-grounded out for K.Keller in the 7th. b-lined out for Hembree in the 8th. E_Hayes (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Park (4), Winker (29), Moustakas 3 (8). HR_Barnhart (6), off Brubaker; Winker (22), off Brubaker; India (13), off K.Keller. RBIs_Moustakas 2 (15), Farmer 3 (39), Barnhart 3 (35), Winker (61), India (47).

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ripperger
Person
Miley
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Phil Cuzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Stallings Newman#Miley Farmer#W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Trade For Pro Bowl Linebacker

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move before the 2021 officially kicks off – trading for a veteran linebacker. According to multiple reports, the Steelers traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The Jacksonville Jaguars handed Schobert a five-year, $53.75 million contract before the 2020 season kicked off.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBkxnet.com

Miguel Cabrera hits 499th homer, Tigers handle Orioles 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 — and before he returns to Detroit for the team’s next homestand, there’s another game to play in Baltimore. “He’s playing,” manager A.J. Hinch said, before he was even asked. “I’ve talked to him, and we’re not going to test baseball fate. We really want him to hit it whenever he’s supposed to hit it. Maybe it’s (Thursday), maybe it’s not.”
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Bradley Zimmer And His Future In Cleveland

That is how legendary Indians announcer Tom Hamilton described the 471-foot blast to deep center field by Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer. This in the 7th inning of The Battle of Ohio against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. That solo home run made the score 9-2, and the Indians ended up winning said game by a final score of 9-3.
MLBFrankfort Times

Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India lines out to right center field to Jason Heyward. Jesse Winker doubles. Kyle Farmer grounds out to shallow left field, Matt Duffy to Patrick Wisdom. Joey Votto homers to center field. Jesse Winker scores. Tyler Naquin singles to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez flies out to deep right field to Jason Heyward.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Cincinnati series preview

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.71) Wednesday, 11:35 a.m.: TBA vs. RHP Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.22) The Twins (44-62) continue their longest road trip of the season with their first trip to Cincinnati since 2015. The Twins, who have lost six of their past eight games, opened the road trip by losing two of three games at St. Louis. ... The Twins and Reds split a two-game series June 21-22 at Target Field. The Twins won the opener 7-5 in 12 innings. The Reds won the next day 10-7 by scoring three runs in the ninth inning after the Twins had tied the score with five runs in the eighth inning. ... The Twins are 4-8 at Cincinnati and 3-3 at Great American Ball Park since it opened in 2003. The Reds leadthe all-time series 15-14. ... Maeda, who is 1-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his past five starts, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.54 ERA in four career appearances vs. the Reds.
Cincinnati, OH247Sports

Oliver Bridges Commits To Cincinnati

Cincinnati snagged their 16th recruit for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, as defensive back Oliver Bridges committed to suit up for his collegiate career for the BLACKcat defense. Bridges comes in ranked with a 247 Sports Composite score of 0.8638, making him currently the fourth-ranked player in the class, behind only DT Derrick Shepard, CB JQ Hardaway, and RB Stephan Byrd. It also bumps this class up to a ranking of 177.59 overall. Bridges becomes the fifth defensive back in this class, joining Hardaway, Kalen Carroll, Patrick Body, Cincear Lewis, and Ken Willis.
Cincinnati, OHCleveland Jewish News

Naaleh to open branch in Cincinnati

Naaleh, a Cleveland organization that works to connect the local Jewish community with mental health services, will open a new branch in Cincinnati in the fall. The office will be under the leadership of Rabbi Chaim Helman and Rabbi Moshe Fuchs.
MLBTitusville Herald

Tuesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Niko Goodrun from the 10-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Pedro Baez from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Andre Scrubb from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension.
MLBPost-Crescent

A confluence of unusual circumstances led to a long layoff for Brewers closer Josh Hader

PITTSBURGH – For those who might have been wondering, closer Josh Hader is still on the Milwaukee Brewers’ roster. Hader didn’t set sail on a midseason Caribbean cruise or go hiking through Europe without the team's permission. Before pitching the ninth inning Wednesday night, he just hadn't been needed for a long time, due to the confluence of lack of save situations and off days on the schedule.
MLBchatsports.com

Josh Harrison Homers for the A’s

Cincinnati Bearcats great Josh Harrison seems to be landing well in his latest landing spot. Harrison went to the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline as part of a deal with the Washington Nationals. Harrison had been a shining star on the Nationals, hitting .294 for the season with 6...
MLBperutribune.com

Cincinnati-Cleveland Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India walks. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow infield, Sam Hentges to Owen Miller. Jonathan India to second. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep right field to Bradley Zimmer. Jonathan India to third. Joey Votto singles to right field. Jonathan India scores. Tyler Stephenson singles to shallow center field. Joey Votto to second. Kyle Farmer pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (undisclosed) scratched Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against left-hander Steven Brault and the Pittsburgh Pirates for undisclosed reasons. O'Neill was initially lined up to play left field and hit fifth. Dylan Carlson is now in left field and Tommy Edman is in right, with Edmundo Sosa added to the lineup to play second base and hit eighth. Yadier Molina is now hitting fifth, a spot higher than before.
MLBTitusville Herald

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3

E_Semien (5), Guerrero Jr. (6). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 7. 2B_J.Iglesias (19), Semien 2 (32). 3B_Dickerson (1). SB_Fletcher (10), Semien (12), Upton (4), Ohtani (16). IPHRERBBSO. Los Angeles. Rodriguez461122. Warren132202. Guerra W,3-2100010. R.Iglesias S,25-30100002. Toronto. Matz L,9-742-364235. Thornton111100. Dolis1-311120. Saucedo100001. Thornton pitched to 3 batters...
MLBTitusville Herald

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

COL Senzatela(R)18182-84.732-34.040-56.036-12 HOU Valdez(L)2:10p13137-33.223-13.404-23.039-4 SEA Anderson(L)10:10p20205-84.360-00.000-00.009-11 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy