No 49ers left on COVID-19 list after roster moves

By Niners Wire
49erswebzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers removed two players from the COVID-19 list and added a DL after one retired. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers place CB Emmanuel Moseley on the reserve/COVID-19...

www.49erswebzone.com

NFLNBC Sports

49ers activate Jaquiski Tartt from COVID-19 list, place him on PUP

The 49ers removed safety Jaquiski Tartt from the COVID-19 list Friday. Tartt went on the list July 28. The bad news is the 49ers placed Tartt on the active/physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a toe injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that as...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers roster moves: Anthony Zettel retires; Davin Bellamy signed; Jauan Jennings, Emmanuel Moseley activated

702 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have announced that defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has retired from the NFL, which opened up a spot on the San Francisco roster. In a corresponding move, the team has signed defensive lineman Davin Bellamy to a one-year deal.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan provides updates on 4 injured 49ers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers have some depth issues as injuries pile up at key roster spots. More San Francisco 49ers News. Mike McGlinchey provides updates on 49ers rookies Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon. By...
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Jauan Jennings: Back from COVID list

Jennings (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Jennings is now back at practice after landing on the COVID list in late July. The 24-year-old spent time on San Francisco's practice squad last year after going undrafted out of Tennessee.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Jaquiski Tartt, Jalen Hurd not healing quickly from injuries

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Don't expect Jaquiski Tartt, the 49ers' starting strong safety since 2017, to start in the regular-season opener Sept. 12. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the injured Tartt "isn't moving very fast right now."
NFLYardbarker

Analyzing Day 11 of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

Here's a breakdown of Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's morning on Day 11 of 49ers training camp. Completed just 12 of 21 throws (57 percent), and tossed one touchdown pass plus a pick in the end zone. He did this against a starting defense that was missing Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam. And only four of his completions went to wide receivers.
NFLFanSided

Why this 49ers player can steal a starting job during training camp

He wasn’t pegged to be a starter right away. But opportunities for 49ers rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga could give him a shot to run with the first team. The overwhelming majority of San Francisco 49ers discussions about which rookies wind up starting this season have centered on first-year quarterback Trey Lance and whether or not he can unseat the veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo, as QB1 from day one.
NFLSF

Kyle Shahanan Provides Updates on Jalen Hurd and Jaquiski Tartt

The San Francisco 49ers had (and still have) high hopes for Jalen Hurd﻿. Hurd entered camp with an opportunity to seize the 49ers vacancy at slot wide receiver following the free agency departure of Kendrick Bourne﻿. Two weeks into training camp, his goals of taking the field have been put...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan: Jalen Hurd has potential, but not a lot of time left to earn a roster spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers took wide receiver Jalen Hurd in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft expecting him to develop into a playmaker. Instead, he still hasn't played. Now it's fair to ask whether he'll ever play. Hurd missed his first season with a back injury and his second season with a knee injury, and [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Jaquiski Tartt could be out a while with lingering injury

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers expected Jaquiski Tartt ready to play by now. That's not the case, though. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus injury updates...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers work out Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, three others after safety depth takes a...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

5 Non-Quarterback 49ers to Watch this Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers’ first preseason game is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. at 5:30 p.m. It will be the first chance for fans to check out players, specifically quarterback Trey Lance, with their own eyes. A lot of the conversation on 49ers Twitter has deservedly been directed toward which...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers camp observations: Jalen Hurd’s best day indicates progress

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jalen Hurd put together his best practice of training camp just a few days after Kyle Shanahan expressed frustration over his ability to stay on the field. More San Francisco 49ers...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers 8/12 practice: Jimmy Garoppolo sharp, Jalen Hurd impresses

761 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers held the last of their 13 training camp practices today. The team is preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Saturday. Below...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers racing to get their humbled rookie cornerbacks ready

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Three months after their rookie minicamp with the 49ers, when both appeared ultra-confident, cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir gave off a decidedly different vibe Thursday as they discussed their humbling early NFL experience.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.

