Virginia State

Woman, two 10-year-old girls killed in crash on Slagles Lake Rd.

By Owen FitzGerald Staff Writer
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 5 days ago

A woman and her two 10-year-old daughters are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Slagles Lake Road late Thursday afternoon. Virginia State Police said that the woman, 30-year-old Raven Symone Mason of Jarratt, was traveling northbound on Slagles Lake Road in a 2012 Ford Taurus at approximately 3:40 p.m. Police believe Mason lost control of her vehicle, running off the road and striking a guardrail. After contacting the rail, the vehicle veered down the embankment where it was briefly airborne before landing in a creek bank below.

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

