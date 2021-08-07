Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

65th — Chadderton

By Cala Flamond
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JAsJ_0bKTEDms00
Bill and Marlene Chadderton Provided photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nV7Rl_0bKTEDms00

Bill and Marlene Chadderton of Wenatchee celebrated their 65th anniversary with a family gathering.

Marlene Marchant and Bill Chadderton were married Aug. 3, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee.

The couple have lived in Hawaii and Wenatchee during their marriage

They are the parents of Susan Fox of Wenatchee and the late Pamela Chadderton

They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was an orchardist on Stemilt Hill.

She was a fruit packer at Stemilt Growers.

While living in Hawaii the couple owned and operated Holman Macadamia, which grew, processed and packaged macadamia nuts.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

