Cars

BEHOLD THE VEHICLES OF STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS IN NEW SHIP BLUEPRINT COVERS!

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe War of the Bounty Hunters continues to explode across the galaxy this September! The action-packed crossover is currently unfolding across all of Marvel’s ongoing Star Wars titles as well as a main WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS limited series and character-focused one-shots. The hunt for Han Solo has brought out the underworld’s most dangerous hunters and acclaimed Star Wars artist Paolo VIllanelli’s new BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVERS dynamically depicts them alongside their legendary ships. Fans can see the following characters and vehicles on variant covers throughout September:

