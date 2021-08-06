BEHOLD THE VEHICLES OF STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS IN NEW SHIP BLUEPRINT COVERS!

LEGO has unveiled their newest Star Wars set from the hit television series The Mandalorian. This time we are entering The Armorer's Forge with this small yet highly detailed 258 piece set. Three brand new Star Wars mini-figure are included in the set are The Mandalorian in his Beskar Armor, the heavy Mandalorian Paz Vizsla, and the owner of the Forge herself, The Armorer. The Forge comes to life in LEGO form with this set as it includes Star Wars accessories from the show, a detachable forge with flames, a storage unit, Beskar pieces, and much more. This entire set will be a collectible we have yet to see, and it will be nice to incorporate the Forge into our Star Wars The Mandalorian adventures. The set is not expected to release until September 2021, but pre-orders are live here for $29.99.