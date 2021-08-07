Review: In 'The Suicide Squad,' pandemonium has never felt so good

The Suicide Squad is a second chance--not just for the franchise, but also for director and writer James Gunn, who found himself in the position to pitch Warner Bros. a DC movie only after being fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Disney. The stars had to align just right for this movie to be made at all, and it feels like a gamble in some ways--Warner Bros. bet not just that the controversy over Gunn's old tweets would blow over, but also that moviegoers would give The Suicide Squad another shot after the commercially successful but otherwise dismal 2016 version.