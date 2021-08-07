Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

77% of Companies Expect to Encounter a Talent Shortage

By Michael Guta
smallbiztrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third annual iHire’s 2021 State of Online Recruiting Report reveals 77% of companies expect to encounter a talent shortage. This is as the economy is on its way to being fully open post the COVID-19 pandemic. And according to the report, 86.2% of employers in the survey are currently hiring, as they face a shortage.

smallbiztrends.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Job Boards#Ihire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Businesschiefexecutive.net

CEO Confidence Falls In August To Pre-Vaccine Levels Amid Covid Spikes and Talent Shortages

After a surge in optimism in July, CEO sentiment fell back to pre-vaccine levels in August due to a growing array of concerns, including the recent spike in Covid cases, supply chain disruptions, the potential for tax increases, inflation, rising government spending and tight labor markets. CEOs are now equally divided in their forecast for the future, with the same proportion saying conditions will worsen versus those who think it will improve.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Yelp Allows Businesses to Show COVID Vaccine Requirements

Yelp recently added two new features for businesses to let their customers know where they stand on COVID vaccine requirements. Businesses can now add two attributes to their profile on Yelp:. “Proof of vaccination required”. “All staff fully vaccinated”. As a crowd-sourced local business review and social networking site, Yelp...
EconomyThrive Global

How Companies Identify Talent with Robin Stenzel of Outmatch & Kage Spatz

Cultural norms differ from country to country, and truly global organizations need to focus on maintaining and respecting those cultural values while they expand and grow. As a part of my HR Strategy Series, I’m talking to top experts in the field to teach prospects what hiring managers are actually looking for, while also supporting business leaders in their hiring and retention strategies. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Robin Stenzel.
Educationbostonnews.net

Favour Ori CEO Explains the Benefits of Hiring Pre-Vetted Talent For Your Company

Favour Ori CEO Wants to Help Your Company Get the Talent It Needs!. Favour Ori CEO, a software engineer and CEO, knows how hard it can be to find the talent you need for your company. You can put up help wanted ads, but you still may not find someone with the experience, background and training you need. This is where hiring pre-vetted talent can come in handy. Read on to learn some of the benefits that are associated with hiring talent that has been pre-vetted for your company.
EconomyPosted by
Shore News Network

Private companies added 50% fewer jobs than expected in July

Private companies added 330,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected and the lowest amount since February, according to a major payroll report. The 330,000 jobs added to private payroll last month represented a significant decline from the 680,000 jobs added in June, the ADP National Employment Report showed. Economists predicted that private companies would add 653,000 jobs in July, nearly double the number reported Wednesday, according to CNBC.
Portland, ORmarketplace.org

How one construction company is navigating labor and materials shortages

Out of all the challenges the construction industry is facing — from labor and materials shortages to coronavirus shutdowns making equipment parts difficult to acquire — Maurice Rahming, president of O’Neill Construction Group in Portland, Oregon, is most worried about finding workers. “We’re all struggling to get the same small...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

iHire's 2021 State of Online Recruiting Report Illustrates Job Market Recovery & Talent Shortage

3rd Annual Study Showcases Results from Survey of 6,370 U.S. Employers and Job Seekers. iHire today published its 2021 State of Online Recruiting Report, an inside look at the most prevalent challenges, opportunities, and trends in the talent acquisition space. The third annual report, which showcases the results of iHire’s survey of 6,370 U.S. employers and job seekers from 57 industries, illustrates job market recovery and an ongoing talent shortage. To download the full report, visit https://go.ihire.com/cbgjn.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

This global crisis affects everyone and everything, everywhere. Things are going back to normal, but very slowly. There are both winners and losers in this crisis, as always. The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. The industry was already primed for tightness before the COVID-19 pandemic rolled in, due to the long-running trade tension between Beijing and Washington.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Threat Of Chip Shortages Worry Connected Economy Companies

As tech companies reported record-setting quarterly earnings revenues last week, one very familiar issue continued to loom large across the entire sector: the ongoing global semiconductor shortage – and it shows no signs of abating. Computer chip supply issues have been well-documented, with sudden shortages notably first crimping the auto...
Economyprweek.com

Agencies scramble to attract talent amid shortage

U.S. businesses are facing a talent crunch. As of May 31, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded nearly 9.2 million job openings, and nearly two in three consulting firms say they’re short-staffed, according to Bloomberg News. Creative and media agencies, which laid off thousands of people during the pandemic, are...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Amid Global Talent Shortage, Everest Group Identifies Skilling Strategies that Drive 3X ROI for Talent-Focused Organizations

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Exacerbated by COVID-19, the war for talent is more intense than ever. According to Everest Group, the only way enterprises can build the necessary skill base to remain competitive is to realign employee skills with emerging business needs and provide employees with opportunities for personal growth. Easier said than done, but Everest Group has identified five best-in-class Global Business Services (GBS) organizations* that are leading the way.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Chip shortage hurts outlook of company formerly known as Plantronics

Poly (POLY) the company formerly known as Plantronics , saw its shares fall in the extended session Thursday after the business audio and video products maker said the ongoing global chip shortage would affect its business. Poly shares fell 11% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to close at $32.72. For the current quarter, Poly forecast adjusted earnings of 50 cents to 70 cents a share on revenue of $420 million to $440 million, while analysts had estimated 73 cents a share on revenue of $446.6 million. “The global semiconductor chip shortage has impacted companies worldwide and we expect we will continue to experience ongoing tightness in our supply chain,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, as COVID-19 variants emerge, countries have taken, or may take, measures to control pandemic outbreaks, which may impact component supply and/or end-market demand.” The company reported a first-quarter loss of $36.8 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with a loss of $75 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 60 cents a share, compared with 33 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $431.2 million from $355.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 46 cents a share on revenue of $419.8 million.
Economyreadwrite.com

Companies Helping E-Commerce Stay a Step Ahead of Customer Expectations

People might have moved indoors during the 2020 pandemic, but they didn’t stop shopping. In a wave that caused a reported 10-year jump in online buying technologies, e-commerce became de rigueur. Businesses that kept up were able to stay afloat and ride unprecedented Black Friday weekend waves. Companies Helping E-Commerce...
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vaco Pittsburgh Helps Companies Hire Top IT Talent Through Strategic Staffing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaco's strategic staffing solutions aim to help companies find the best technology and IT hires, whether that is in a permanent, contract, or contract-to-hire role. Pittsburgh, PA, United States - August 6, 2021 /The Financial Capital/ -

Comments / 1

Community Policy