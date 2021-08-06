Cancel
WWE

Update – Triple H & Paul Heyman React To Gable Steveson’s Gold Medal Win

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported earlier today here on eWn, Gable Steveson won an Olympic gold medal in the men’s freestyle 125kg class on Friday. He won the match after getting a shocking two takedowns in less than 10 seconds. Following his big win, Steveson said,. “I put on a good show....

