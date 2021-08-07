Cancel
Saints training camp notebook from Aug. 6: Quarterback competition update

By Maddy Hudak
 6 days ago
New Orleans Saints training camp wrapped up its first week of pads with a promising session on Day 8. Despite reigning a paramount question, the quarterback battle has been decidedly lacking; run-heavy installs that dominated offensive reps did neither quarterback justice. The competition appeared alarmingly stalled by Thursday’s session, and debatably set both quarterbacks back in their respective development.

While the reps remained limited on Friday, the energy awarded by fans in attendance and accompanying “Choppa Style” soundtrack had a rejuvenation effect that reset the baseline we saw falter by Day 7. With the preseason nearing at an alarmingly quick pace, the quarterback role magnifies in importance by the day; it’s critical the race starts to widen.

I just got back from co-hosting “The Sports Hangover” on ESPN New Orleans with some help from my friend Ross Jackson, and we wrapped up the final hour with our top three areas we’ll be eyeing in terms of development heading into next week. Our short-lived segment posed some curious questions towards the identity of this next era Saints team – all of which intertwine for an intriguing second week.

Quarterback competition: Time to fill the shoes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) lines up for a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

While largely by design, the last few days of camp have neither illuminated a frontrunner in the battle to succeed Drew Brees under center nor done either competitor justice. Checkdowns to Alvin Kamara will remain paramount in Sean Payton’s creative system; we really need to see what each quarterback is made of at this point in the juncture.

It’s slightly disappointing that the impending preseason has no apparent frontrunner for the first game start against the Baltimore Ravens. I’d say Jameis Winston ended the week with the edge after a strong Friday session that leaned into his strengths. He also had more deviation from his trajectory the last few days. Hill has yet to sincerely impress past a genuine showing at quarterback; he also has thrown up fewer red flags, collectively.

The worst thing to happen would be a starter stumbling into the role by default; no matter who you’re rooting for in this battle, we should all want one quarterback to ultimately win it on merit. Instead, it’s thus far transpired as: which is the lesser of two evils? One of the two quarterbacks needs to move the needle next week and by a large enough margin to award a true frontrunner. The development of positive traits that stick by either one or both quarterbacks is critical. Just as important is awareness of unfixable or strong downward trends in this race.

A helpful perspective reset: Trey Lance isn’t making a case for the starting role because Jimmy Garoppolo is losing it. Lance is demanding attention from his marked improvement in mechanics, leadership presence, and ultimately lights-out play.

Wide receivers: Pillars of consistency or falling dominoes?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (14) catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

One of the biggest questions we honestly can’t answer is the formidability of this receiving corp. In today’s 1-on-1 drills that matched up receivers with Kris Richard’s imposing secondary, the group of unknowns held their own considerably. Tommy Lee Lewis blocked Ken Crawley at his stature and impressed with footwork, Kawaan Baker held his own against C.J. Gardner-Johnson – as did Aesop Winston Jr., who briefly got into it with Gardner-Johnson (in other words, initiation), and Jaelen McCleskey showed impressive physicality while making quick work of his stutter steps.

The position group has risen to the challenge all things considered. They haven’t appeared to be a factor in the lacking quarterback battle whatsoever. But as the potential starters start to lean on their strengths and air it out nearing the preseason, will this weird feeling of confidence withstand? Both Winston and Hill objectively suffer from the lacking group of receivers; Drew Brees was infamous for his ability to elevate undrafted prospects. Neither of these quarterbacks have held a candle to Brees. Accordingly, will this group truly prove sufficient? Just as important to the quarterback battle is the group catching passes. Their elevation will prove critical; conversely, they could stand to stunt the growth of that race should they not rise to next week’s challenge.

Kris Richard: Second-stint Saints whisperer?

New Orleans Saints cornerback Brian Poole (33) makes a one-handed catch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Regardless of what transpires in the secondary, Kris Richard’s impact on the safeties and cornerbacks is perhaps the most notable and impressive showing through Day 8. Ken Crawley had not allowed a single catch on 1-on-1 drills until today. Patrick Robinson hasn’t faltered in assignments and looks closer to the version New Orleans thought they drafted years prior in the first round. Paulson Adebo’s ascension is beginning to dominate as he continues to increase his role; he punched a reception out of Marquez Callaway’s hands and had a sack lining up to blitz.

And yet, Sean Payton rarely admitted the position group as the team’s biggest weakness in his pre-training camp presser. So, the stark contrast of dominant gameplay is slightly mystifying. An easy conclusion would point to the pedigree of the receiving corp. But they haven’t all matched up against Ken Crawley; multiple receivers held their own against C.J. Gardner-Johnson and his chirping throughout the entirety of today’s drill. I’m not willing to name either group as a weakness at the close of this week.

As the quarterback group takes its next step with the receivers – who have a steep ascend on their own – the true prowess of this secondary should accordingly emerge. Hopefully, next week allows both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill their best shot at this role. That requires actual installs suited to their respective strengths. The second requirement is the receiving group taking that simultaneous step. And the last domino will be the according competitiveness of the team’s secondary coverage. All three groups are players in this race that desperately needs to tip the scales for a new team identity to formulate prior to Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

