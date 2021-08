LINCOLN, Neb.-Over two dozen Nebraska leaders delivered a letter to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents urging them to ban the imposition of critical race theory. “We write in support of the recently introduced regent resolution which seeks to stop the imposition of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our University of Nebraska system,” wrote the leaders. “While the broader public has only recently become familiar with CRT, we believe it poses a unique and imminent threat to students, our state, and our university system for three reasons: It is racially divisive, anti-American, and is used to attack free speech.”