Jones looking to make the most off opportunity of Missouri Western staff

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago
Damon Jones is the third assistant coach acquisition of the offseason for the Missouri Western staff. Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

After an offseason full of high profile additions to the Missouri Western men’s basketball team’s coaching staff, head coach Will Martin has added another to the list.

The school announced Damon Jones as the newest Griffon hoops assistant last week. He comes to St. Joe with a wealth of experience at all levels of play.

As he joins Martin’s staff, he said he’s excited for the opportunity and trying to learn as much as possible.

“I’m just here to be a sponge and learn from Coach Martin,” Jones said. “He was around Coach (John Calipari), doesn’t get that much better.”

Jones is the third assistant coach addition this offseason for the Griffons, following former Kentucky stars Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.

A native of Cleveland, Jones joins the program from Grand Rapids Christian High School in Michigan. Prior to that, he spent time in player development and basketball operations with the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G-League. Before that, he was a basketball operations intern with the Detroit Pistons.

Jones began his coaching career at Division III Hope College, where he was a varsity assistant and JV head coach.

As a player, Jones played two years at Mercyhurst North East, where he was a junior college All-American. Following that, he played two seasons at Division II Mercyhurst University, leading the team to two straight NCAA tournament appearances.

After his college days, Jones played overseas for three and a half years with stops in Denmark, Spain and Ireland.

With a vast wealth of experience, Jones said he hopes he can bring some insight to the players at Missouri Western.

“I learned a lot in the G-League, I just want to give these guys the knowledge,” Jones said. “If we can have these guys practice like pros, and that work ethic and what it takes to get to that level, then I think we will succeed at the college level.”

With all that he can offer to the Griffon players, Jones said what attracted him the most to Missouri Western was the standard that Martin is setting in the program.

“The FLOW is what brought me here to MO West,” Jones said. “We have the same morals, and I’m looking forward to building off of what he has with the program and also building off of the FLOW and just creating as much as I can.”

Working under coach Martin is something that Jones said he is very excited for, and he said he thinks he’s a great fit on the staff.

“When I first came to St. Joe, (he and Martin) hit it off instantly. Personalities clicked, work ethic clicked, we’re both mad men when it comes to being in the gym,” Jones said. “We’ve both been through that grind of trying to make a name for ourselves and climbing that ladder slowly and slowly, and we’re still hungry.”

Joining a staff full of big names in the basketball world, Jones said he and the rest of the staff will come into the season with a chip on their shoulders.

“We got something to prove, not just high-caliber with names, we have something to prove as individuals and as coaches,” Jones said. “We don’t want to just come in here with the success we had as players, we’re looking to build on that as coaches.”

As Jones and the other new assistants ease into their posts at Missouri Western, he said they’re looking to make the most of the upcoming season.

“It’s gonna be a fun year for these guys,” Jones said. “We’re a hungry group of coaches, and I think when you have coaches that are just as hungry as the players, it bleeds success.”

