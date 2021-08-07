Millbrook grad Cottino to coach Pioneer boys' soccer team

Three 2021 Spencerport grads were selected to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-American teams. Pat Uebelacker was one of 37 student-athletes selected to the boys team. Corynna Rotoli and Sabrina Trapani were among the 50 student-athletes selected for the girls team. This award is presented annually to both male and female players that are high school seniors. To become a Scholar All-America at the interscholastic level, a player must first be nominated by his or her head coach. Players must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better (on a 4.0 scale) through the first semester of their senior year, must have demonstrated recognized excellence in high school soccer, and must have performed community service at the local, regional, or national level. They will have the opportunity to receive their awards in Kansas City, Missouri, next January.