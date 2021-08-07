Cancel
Wildlife

Rare Bird Alert

Union Leader
 Aug. 2

This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 2. A roseate spoonbill was discovered near the dam on the Androscoggin River located behind the transfer station in Gorham on July 30. It was seen again on July 31 and Aug. 1. To look for the bird, park outside of the entrance to the transfer station (there are about six parking spaces), walk to the river’s edge and then walk upstream. The bird has been seen near the buoys near the dam and as far upstream as an active Osprey nest on the opposite shore.

