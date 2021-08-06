Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall closes North ER, shifts staff to main hospital for COVID response

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 6, 2021) Texas Health Hospital Rockwall posted the following announcement on social media this evening:. Texas Health Hospital Rockwall’s North ER, located at 2265 N. Lakeshore Drive, will close effective midnight tonight (Friday, Aug. 6). This temporary closure will allow members of the medical team to transfer to our hospital’s main campus on Horizon Road, where they will provide care related to the pandemic.

