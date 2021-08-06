Texas Health Hospital Rockwall closes North ER, shifts staff to main hospital for COVID response

Birdville ISD will continue to observe the following practices: . Per Executive Order No. GA-38 from the Governor, school districts cannot require masks to be worn. However, any child (or adult) in our schools is welcome to wear a mask to protect against COVID-19. This will be a personal choice for all families, and you are encouraged to take the action you feel is best for your child(ren) and your family. BISD supports all choices.