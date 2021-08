BALTIMORE -- When the Orioles acquired Jorge Mateo in an under-the-radar waiver claim from the Padres on Thursday, Mateo’s reputation as a former top prospect still capable of future upside followed him across the country. Now 26, Mateo never realized that potential with the Yankees, A’s or Padres. He very well may grow into a contributor for an Orioles team that has used the waiver wire to find the occasional difference-maker during its rebuild. But one thing is certain: Mateo has at least one tool that definitely plays right now -- speed.