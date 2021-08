Juan Soto is out of the Nationals lineup for the second straight day with a right knee contusion that required an MRI this morning to be sure the injury wasn’t more serious. Soto, who hurt himself while taking a secondary lead off second base in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game at Nationals Park, has been taking part in some pregame drills in Atlanta prior to each of the team’s last two games. But manager Davey Martinez said the club wasn’t ready to take a chance putting him back in the lineup yet.