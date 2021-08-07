Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Scene nearby: Mama marmot at Mount Rainier National Park

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wildflowers are in bloom at Mt. Rainier. This Mama Marmot watched over her three pups as they grazed in a field of wildflowers near Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park. (Photos by Dave Govan)

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Rainier#Wildflowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Babylon, NYBabylon Beacon

My Favorite National Park

All I have to do to visit my favorite national park is to take a few steps off my doorstep. I have all the splendor and vistas I need. It is my backyard. Obviously our yard on Willow Street is not a real national park. So, why do I call it that?
TravelChronicle

Mount Rainier National Park Considering Shuttles Along Nisqually Corridor

Visitors to the ever-popular Paradise area at Mount Rainier National Park might have a new transportation option in the coming decade. The National Park Service is in early consideration to look into funding infrastructure for a segmented bus shuttle system that would take visitors up to the 5,400-foot elevation visitor center, which plays host to sight-seeing and recreation.
Travelpassionpassport.com

Hiking Mount Rainier Through the Seasons

From evergreens draped in winter’s snowfall, to meadows blooming with the fuchsia and lavender hues of summer, Mount Rainier National Park is stirring with life year-round. My favorite time of the year is mid-to-late summer when the valleys cradled in the mountainside are bursting with wildflowers and berries; when the sun shines bright and it is warm enough to take a dip in the icy waters of glacial lakes.
AnimalsPosted by
K2 Radio

Rutting Bison Herd Surround Camp at Yellowstone National Park

There have been quite a few eyebrow-raising tourist and animal encounters at Yellowstone National Park this year already (like this one with a pair of ladies that were way too close to a bison). This video however, shows a family of tourists doing the right thing. The video highlights a...
California StatePosted by
Nya Crea

The Amazing Sequoia National Park

The Sequoia National Park is awesome. There are a lot of awesome trees, and they’re all huge. They are so big because they live for 300 years! One day I went to the park and met a tour guide and he said that the tallest tree is taller than 30 stories high. That’s really high!
Olympia, WAseattlepi.com

Backpacker missing in Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A search is underway for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park, officials said. Cheri Keller, 56, of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park, Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner said in a news release.
Travelnationalgeographic.com

These national parks facts will shock you

From the largest canyon in the world to the tallest living tree, here are 12 American parks with amazing wonders. This month, the National Park Service turns 105. While that number is impressive, many other figures relating to the 423 units—including 63 national parks—the Park Service administers are more astonishing.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Explore an Otherworldy Dune Field in White Sands National Park

To say it is quiet here would not be understating it; for miles around there is no sound but the shhhh-hsss of tiny grains of sand shifting against each other with each breath of wind. I stand at the crest of a 20-foot dune, watching the lines of the desert shift and change with every gust. Though it’s drawing towards evening, I don’t dare take off my sunglasses: The sand at my feet is bright white, and the sunlight reflected off the dunes is dazzling. The sand rolls seemingly endlessly out to the horizon, where a range of bare, dust-brown mountains finally breaks the edge of the desert.
Traveltownandcountrymag.com

The Coolest National Park in Every State

America’s national parks are a treasure. A Ken Burns documentary called them "America’s Best Idea." While there are currently 63 of the “big” national parks (think Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon), the National Park Service is filled with National Forests, National Battlefields, National Historic Landmarks, and more. Some places focus more on natural beauty, while others truly celebrate the history of our great country.
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds this Friday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck has been a festival favorite for many years. Chef Scotty has an interesting culinary history — he was born in Japan and spent many years living near the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. A local village fisherman would take him out early in the morning to pull in nets, bringing fish back to clean and prepare with locally grown produce.
Newport Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Body Of Newport Beach Hiker Matt Thoke Recovered In Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA AND KINGS NATIONAL PARK (CBSLA) — The body of a Newport Beach man who went missing in Sequoia National Park has been found and recovered by National Park Service rangers. (credit: Thoke Family) Matt Thoke, 43, was last seen July 21 splitting from his group during a multi-day wilderness trip and leaving the High Sierra Trail. Trained searchers assisting the Thoke family found him Saturday, and his body was recovered Sunday. According to the National Park Service, Thoke was found in a location that was not visible by air and hardly visible on the ground. The location was also not far from where Thoke was last seen, in technical terrain, officials said. “We are saddened by this conclusion but grateful for all the agencies, organizations, friends, and family who worked on this effort,” Clay Jordan, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings National Parks, said in a statement. “It often takes a village to bring things to a close.” An extensive multi-agency search was launched on the day Thoke went missing, but it was scaled back on Aug. 2. The Thoke family recruited skilled search teams to continue the effort in coordination with National Park Service incident managers.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Getaway: This Nearby State Park Has The Most Stunning Glacial Lakes

Imagine the serenity of two glacial lakes surrounded by beautiful upland forest. Green Lakes State Park is truly something to behold. Located about two and a half hours from Buffalo, this trip presents the perfect weekend getaway opportunity without traveling too far from home. With more than 150 places to...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Entry into national parks free on Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — In celebration of President Trump signing the Great American Outdoors Act, the Department of the Interior made entrance to all national parks and public lands free for Aug. 4 each year. The act enables infrastructure and facility upgrades that will protect resources, and enable increased access. Travelers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy