Carmel Barbara Jordan Galouye, 93, a native of New Orleans, LA, resident of Baton Rouge, LA and long-time resident of Covington, LA, passed away on August 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Hunley Jordan and Valerie Fernon Jordan; her husband, Daniel Francis Galouye; her daughter, Denise Galouye Zomerdijk; and siblings, Valerie Fernon Jordan, Courtney Laresche Jordan, Evelyn Jordan Mummie, Marie-Louise Jordan Dreuil, and Mercia Jordan Neely. She is lovingly remembered by her surviving relatives including her daughter, Jeanne Galouye Ingraham and her husband, Joseph Edwin Ingraham, their three children, Barbara Ingraham Mann, Ashley Ingraham Izaguirre, and Joseph Francis Ingraham, II; her son-in-law, Gerard Johan Zomerdijk, husband of the late Denise Galouye Zomerdijk, and their three children, Cynthia Elise Zomerdijk, Paul Daniel Zomerdijk and Nancy Zomerdijk Fischbach; a total of 10 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.