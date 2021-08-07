Fortuna Law hosting shelter pets toy drive, with $5 off Taste Edmonds tickets
Fortuna Law PLLC will be offering $5 off Taste Edmonds coupons to everyone who contributes to the law firm’s Shelter Pets Toy Drive in the month of August. From Aug. 9-20, Fortuna Law will be collecting toys for rescue animals in Washington state shelters. Beneficiaries of the toy drive will be shelter animals at PAWS, Lucky Bunny Rescue, Bunanza Rabbit Rescue Ranch and Adoption Center, and Hare BnB Rescue, Spa, & Boutique.myedmondsnews.com
