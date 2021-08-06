James Hausey, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Tangi Pines Nursing Home in Amite, LA. He was born January 10, 1947 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Ryan Hausey and Eric Wilkes; and his dog, Kounoupi. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Hausey; brother, Robert Hausey. Memorial Services will be scheduled for a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.