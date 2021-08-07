Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police officer, who was shot in the face, continues to recover and heal months later

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officer Khuong Thai is steadily recovering after being shot in the face while on a call at a Midtown apartment complex in June.

This week, Thai’s entire unit went to visit the officer. His “brothers in blue” went to rally around the healing officer and show their support.

They also presented Thai with a check for $1,000 from the Gold Shield Foundation. He also received plaques and other support items.

Officer Thai was shot as he stepped off the elevator and into an ambush at the Solace on Peachtree apartments.

Thai and his partner were responding to a call of a person shot at the complex.

“As soon as the elevator door opened they were met with gunfire, immediately,” said Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Once struck, Thai was carried down the stairs by fellow officers and rushed to the hospital.

A portion of Peachtree Street was closed for hours as multiple law enforcement agencies investigated the shooting.

Thai will continue to recover with the support of the city of Atlanta and his fellow officers

©2021 Cox Media Group

