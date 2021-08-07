Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How 'The Green Knight' Makeup Team Transformed Actor Ralph Ineson

By Carlos Aguilar
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eponymous mythical entity in David Lowery’s Arthurian reinterpretation “The Green Knight” was as tactile on set as it appears on screen. Imposing and oaken, this embodiment of the unknown (death and nature) is played by actor Ralph Ineson (“The Witch”) with masterful prosthetics from seasoned makeup effects artist Barrie Gower (“Game of Thrones”) and his team at BGFX, the London-based company he co-founded with his wife Sarah Gower.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ineson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Makeup#The Green Knight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Books & Literaturequirkbooks.com

Books to Read If You Like Gawain from A24’s The Green Knight

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Quirk Books may earn a commission. February 2020, A24 graced us viewers with an eerie and compelling teaser for David Lowery's The Green Knight, and after almost a year and a half of mass film postponements, Lowery’s promising (and loose) adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is finally coming to theaters.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' heads roll, especially yours

In theaters this weekend, a creeping crown lands from the sky upon a man’s head and consumes him in fire. Giants striding a canyon refuse calls for a ride. And a tree asks to play a game, and if there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s maybe just ... don’t do that?
TV & Videosbaltimorenews.net

Is 'The Green Knight' on HBO Max or Netflix? How to watch online at home

How to watch The Green Knight online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] The Green Knight (2021) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion. Where to watch The Green Knight online? Release date, streaming details, rating, and all you need to know. David Lowery's The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel, is dropping...
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

‘The Green Knight’ is a Surrealistic Masterpiece

“The Green Knight” opens with Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) sitting on a throne, adorned with a regal yellow robe, holding a staff and ornament in his hands as he stares straight into the camera. Slowly, a crown descends from the top of the screen, as if an offering from the heavens. Once the crown rests on Gawain, his head engulfs into flames. The camera stays on this incredible image, haunting the viewers. The screen cuts to black.
Books & LiteratureSun-Gazette

‘Green Knight’ too great a departure from source

“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” is a 14th-century narrative poem set in the Arthurian age. One of my all-time favorite books, it tells of a brave and noble warrior on a likely-fatal quest — but no one knows who wrote it. If that anonymous poet could see the new...
MoviesTimes-Herald

‘The Green Knight’ is a bold, mature take on Arthurian legend

Although the weird and niche independent films made by writers and directors who have a specific but unconventional vision in mind aren’t usually blockbusters, they’re often important for film as an art and really, really good. When it comes to fantasy films, the likes of “Lord of the Rings” and...
MoviesSantafe New Mexican.com

Neither snow nor rain: 'The Green Knight'

Over the past half century, few films based on Arthurian legend have really captured the dreamlike, mythic tone of their source material. Excalibur (1981), certainly did, but more recent entries in the genre have either strived for a “man behind the legend” sense of realism, enveloped their stories in Hollywood gloss, or traded the magic reverie of high fantasy for non-stop action and gravity-defying CGI effects.
Books & LiteratureJacksonville Journal Courier

Why J.R.R. Tolkien Fell in Love With "The Green Knight" a Century Ago

There are more reasons to see the new movie The Green Knight than there are Knights of the Round Table: it’s helmed by buzzy director David Lowery (A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun); it stars Dev Patel cutting a dashing figure as Sir Gawain; it’s being distributed by indie tastemaker A24 (Zola, Minari); it promises to revive the standing of the Arthurian epic, a genre that fell out of favor after Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword disappointed in 2017; and the reviews so far are glowing, The Atlantic calling it one of the best movies of the year. And I could go on. But the best reason to see The Green Knight? Because J.R.R. Tolkien said so.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

The Green Knight

Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Climbs to $13.4M Friday, Sets Course for $30M Debut Despite Delta. Disney’s Jungle Cruise set sail Friday with $13.4 million, putting the event pic on course to reach $30 million in its domestic box office opening and come in on the higher end of…. ‘The Green...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: THE GREEN KNIGHT, Unsettling And Mesmerizing

There is a scene early in The Green Knight, where our 'hero', Gawain, thinks he has beaten the odds; he stepped forward when none of the knights at the Round Table dared to accept the Green Knight's odd challenge, and Gawain believes that the swift cut of his blade has saved the day. But a bit of mediaevel magic happens, and the look on our hero's face reveals how little he knows and understands of the world he inhabits, and how that knowledge might just kill him.
Moviesmadison

'The Green Knight' is a cryptic and captivating adaptation of Arthurian lore

Though perhaps not as swashbuckling as audiences may assume from its trailer, “The Green Knight" is instead thoroughly introspective with an appropriately epic scope. Director David Lowery’s adaptation of the Middle English 14th century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” is as captivating as it is cryptic. Dev Patel...
MoviesInverse

Why The Green Knight medieval acid trip

Waves of fog drift and surround the man as he rides his horse across a field of dead, partly buried soldiers. The scene comes alive in a single, uninterrupted take, the accumulative effect of which takes your breath away. Yes, The Green Knight is writer-director David Lowery’s most ambitious and bold film yet. It might also be the best movie of 2021 so far.
MoviesVice

The Green Knight's director wants to talk about its ambiguous ending

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the ending of The Green Knight. The Green Knight is A-24’s much-hyped foray into the realm of Arthurian fantasy, a re-telling of the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, directed by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. Adapted from...
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Green Knight’s Source Material Is the Perfect Story for Our Current Moment

Arthurian storytelling is just not a surefire winner at the box office in the United States. It may be a fundamental incompatibility with our national character or something, or it just may be that the last few specimens have not been very good. King Arthur (2004), starring Clive Owen, was boring and unimaginative, and 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword with Charlie Hunnam was ridiculous. It seems a sad truth that, when Hollywood gets its hands on them, the grandest stories so often become the laziest adaptations.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: In ‘The Green Knight,’ an enchanting Arthurian dream

It's a question that's long vexed scholars of the 14th century chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight." The movie, like the epic poem, is full of mysteries, most of them unspoken. But the knight's unlikely color — Why isn't he a more typical knightly blue? — is a question voiced by the characters of David Lowery’s adaptation, “The Green Knight.” He's green, answers Dev Patel's Sir Gawain, because it's the shade of rot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy