Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goochland, VA

1707 Reed Marsh Ln, Goochland, VA 23063

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOUR OUR MODEL HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - To be built - Meet the Calabria- a smartly designed, first floor owner’s suite home with room to grow. Upon entering the Calabria, you will find a flex room off the foyer, a perfect place for a hobby room, study, or add a full bath and create a private guest suite. Through the foyer, you are greeted by a grand, two-story family room, open to the gourmet kitchen and sunny breakfast area. Add an optional sunroom or screened porch to maximize your backyard view. Tucked away, you will find your first floor primary owner’s suite with massive walk-in closet and luxury bath with walk-in shower. Upstairs, you will find 2 bedrooms with a full bath and the option to add an additional bedroom with private en suite bath.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goochland, VA
Business
City
Goochland, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Goochland, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy