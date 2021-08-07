1707 Reed Marsh Ln, Goochland, VA 23063

TOUR OUR MODEL HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - To be built - Meet the Calabria- a smartly designed, first floor owner’s suite home with room to grow. Upon entering the Calabria, you will find a flex room off the foyer, a perfect place for a hobby room, study, or add a full bath and create a private guest suite. Through the foyer, you are greeted by a grand, two-story family room, open to the gourmet kitchen and sunny breakfast area. Add an optional sunroom or screened porch to maximize your backyard view. Tucked away, you will find your first floor primary owner’s suite with massive walk-in closet and luxury bath with walk-in shower. Upstairs, you will find 2 bedrooms with a full bath and the option to add an additional bedroom with private en suite bath.