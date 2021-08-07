Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs make another backcourt addition with Reggie Bullock

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks signed free agent Reggie Bullock on Friday, another backcourt addition for star point guard Luka Doncic with the club set to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

Bullock is getting a $30.5 million, three-year contract after averaging 10.9 points in his second season with the New York Knicks. The 30-year-old is averaging 7.6 points for his career.

Hardaway has agreed to a $74 million, four-year deal after two full seasons as a consistent scorer behind Doncic. Already a two-time All-Star at 22, Doncic is on the verge of signing a five-year supermax extension worth slightly more than $200 million.

The backcourt has been the focus in free agency for the Mavericks, who are sticking with the same frontcourt led by 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis.

New coach Jason Kidd has said he believes Doncic and Porzingis can be the duo the Mavericks envisioned when former general manager Donnie Nelson acquired Porzingis and Hardaway in a blockbuster deal with New York in 2019.

Porzingis was little more than a decoy late in a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the second straight year Doncic and Porzingis lost to LA in the first round. Owner Mark Cuban fired Nelson in June, and coach Rick Carlisle resigned the next day.

Nico Harrison replaced Nelson. His biggest move so far was trading Josh Richardson to Boston. The Mavericks hoped for a defensive boost from Richardson, but he was benched late in the season as Hardaway became a starter again.

Dallas wants to improve at the 3-point line, believing that will help Doncic’s playmaking ability. Bullock shot 41% from deep last season and is at 39% for his eight-year career.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Ap#The Dallas Mavericks#Star Point Guard#The New York Knicks#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

One big mistake by the Mavs in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t one of the noisiest teams in the off season so far. Just to give a brief recap, they resigned Tim Hardaway Jr., acquired Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown and brought back Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic. Don’t get me wrong, these are important and great moves for the Mavs, but here’s the problem: they’re still the same team as last season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic addresses Goran Dragic rumors

Goran Dragic finds himself in a state of limbo after getting traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. The Raptors tried to find a third team to send Dragic to as part of the deal, but no other team wanted to part with draft capital for a player who might wind up getting bought out, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.
NBAFOX Sports

What's next for Luka Dončić after signing mega-deal with Dallas Mavericks?

There's a new big-money player in the state of Texas. Luka Dončić ended any and all speculation about his Dallas Mavericks future ⁠— however up in that air that truly was ⁠— by agreeing to a super-max rookie extension worth $207 million over five years on Monday. The franchise confirmed...
NBAFanSided

Toronto Raptors: This Mavericks trade gets Goran Dragic to Dallas

Goran Dragic has not played a minute for the Toronto Raptors, and he may be more trouble than he’s worth. It’s not that he’s injured, a bad basketball player, or even too old. It’s that he may not even want to be in Toronto. After seven consecutive seasons, five straight...
NBAchatsports.com

JJ Redick To Luka Doncic: Pay Up

JJ Redick is between jobs currently and considering his options. That’s a fancy way of saying at the moment, he’s unemployed - but not for long. But that’s not to say that he doesn’t have some income pending. Apparently Redick won some money off of Mavs teammate Luka Doncic in...
NBAFanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Updated look at depth chart after Reggie Bullock signing

The Dallas Mavericks entered the offseason looking to maximize their roster around Luka Doncic. The 22-year-old superstar already has two first-team All-NBA honors to his name, but the Mavs have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Dallas needed a new general manager and head coach as they look to take the next step.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pacers trade is focused on TJ Warren to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks made some necessary moves in NBA free agency and could have their eye on the trade market moving forward. They have been linked to some blockbuster deals involving Kristaps Porzingis but they would be able to hold onto him in this particular move with a team like the Indiana Pacers. Dallas has turned into a postseason team and would like to stay there in any way possible.
NBAKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Celtics get Richardson in trade as Mavs make salary cap move

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas on Saturday, a move that gives the Mavericks salary cap flexibility while adding young center Moses Brown. The trade involves teams with new leaders in the front office. Brad Stevens recently became Boston’s president of basketball operations after...
NBAFanSided

Mavericks: Throwback to Dirk Nowitzki dominating summer league in 1999

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to a rough start in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League. They have dropped their first two games and had two starters go down with injuries. Tyrell Terry straining his groin has been the biggest blow as the Mavs were hoping to see growth from the 2020 second-round draft pick.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs eyeing big move to make Luka Doncic happy

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to a ton of players over the course of the past few weeks as NBA free agency talks have swirled at their peak. Well, the Mavs need to do something to please superstar Luka Doncic, and it turns out they are close to one move that will definitely bring a smile to his face.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic delivers eye-opening remarks on Mavs after rumored drama

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the proud owner of a five-year, $207 million contract extension. The Mavs star was always expected to sign this extension, but some tension in the organization that was reported earlier in the offseason left some questions about his long-term future in Dallas. Now, though,...
NBAelitesportsny.com

Reggie Bullock leaving Knicks to sign with Mavericks (Report)

Reggie Bullock is reportedly moving closer towards an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks after his breakout 2020-21 season. New York Knicks fans will always have memories of Reggie Bullock knocking down threes and playing airtight defense during the 2020-21 season. However, Bullock won’t be making any more memories with the Knicks. He’s linking up with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy