When Calls the Heart season 9 trailer: What do we need?

"What if it wasn't just a storm…?" IFC Midnight has unveiled an official trailer for a mysterious new horror thriller titled We Need to Do Something, made by filmmaker Sean King O'Grady. It already premiered at Tribeca earlier this year. The concept involves a big, crazy apocalyptic storm rolling in and a family trapped by the storm in their house. But that's not it… There's some other kind of strange, evil forces lurking around, causing things to become even scarier as they remain stuck there for days. Described as a "Pandora's Box of horror" which sounds just about right, with a bit of Stephen King everyone-goes-mad storm vibes. The film stars Sierra McCormick, Pat Healy, Lisette Alexis, and Vinessa Shaw. This has some strong style with all the intimate camera shots. I dig the dual layers of intensity between the storm and the strangely terrifying things going on inside the home, too. And clearly they need to "do something" about the situation.
