Emiliano Grillo grabs the lead on a smoky day at Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The smoky conditions didn’t hurt the leaders too much, aside from not being able to see their tee shots as they disappeared into the sky. Emilliano Grillo was in the first group to tee off Friday morning and he cut through the smoke and haze to pick up 17 points and grab the lead after two rounds of the Barracuda Championship on Friday at Old Greenwood Golf Course near Truckee.