Governor disappointed in special session, explains plan to handle the surge in cases

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board has voted 8-1 to implement the rules set out by the state’s health and education departments but will require masks for the new school year which begins August 18th. The Board approved filing a legal action to challenge the state’s ban on a mask mandate. School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood said she did not want to play Russian roulette with children’s lives. There will be a medical opt-out for students or staff with legitimate reasons. Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco applauded the School Board’s decision to keep a mask mandate in place for...