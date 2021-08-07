Players at University of North Alabama start preseason camp

FLORENCE, Ala. — Today, UNA football held their first practice of the season. Coach Chris Willis says that you can chalk up Day One as a success. "This has been awesome just to be out here today," Coach Willis said. "I mean on top of that, we have great weather. We got overcast with a little bit of a breeze. As a coach, you want it a little hot. You're used to that. Coming out and working in the heat. But I'm okay with this. Day one, coming out like this. We had a great summer. So, we're in pretty good shape. So, I'm not really concerned about that. Today was more about getting in our groups, getting organized, get used to coaches coaching again. I think we as coaches needed it just as much as the players did. No, this is awesome."