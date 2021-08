For those of you eager to have more of Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell on NCIS season 19, we come bearing some delightful news!. In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Steven D. Binder confirmed that Spano is going to be back “soon” as the aforementioned character. This is an appearance that is much needed for a wide array of reasons. We need to see how he is doing after losing his daughter Emily, and it feels like he would be a valuable confidante for Gibbs when you think about all that is going on in his own life.