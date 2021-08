Wilson (2-4) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Brewers despite allowing one run on two hits and two walks across five innings. Wilson now owns a 2-4 record with a 5.35 ERA on the season, but this performance wasn't poor by any means; in fact, it could very well be classified as one of the 23-year-old right-hander's strongest performances of the campaign. He certainly made a good impression in his first start with his new club and should remain a fixture in the team's rotation as long as he remains healthy.