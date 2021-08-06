Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Keeping your kids safe when they're too young to be vaccinated

By Josh Rosenthal
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Masks are back, COVID cases are on the rise – and it’s got a lot of parents concerned about children who are too young to be vaccinated. "We’re definitely hearing from parents and also pediatricians that they are concerned about the Delta variant, they’re concerned about the increased spread of cases, and I think knowing that children under 12 aren’t eligible to be vaccinated yet," explained Dr. Lee Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, who added that cases of COVID-19 among children are on the rise.

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Hygiene#Covid#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
KidsMedicalXpress

In-person schooling is returning: How to keep your kids safe from COVID

School will soon begin for children and adolescents around the United States, and for many, that means returning to classes in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. So, what do parents need to know to help ensure their kids stay safe from coronavirus infection?. The most...
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

Children battling COVID-19 in SWFL hospitals

COVID-19 cases in Florida continuing to skyrocket means more children are at risk of contracting the virus. Currently, there are eight children at Golisano Children’s Hospital battling COVID-19. One mother says she has been through the experience of a child ending up in the hospital because of COVID-19. Her son...
Kidsromper.com

Their Parents Are Anti-Vaxxers. These Teens Are Getting The Covid Shot Anyway.

Adrian, a high school sophomore, knew his parents wouldn’t want him to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so by the time he became eligible, he had already done his research. One day in late April, after months of hearing his parents rail against what they believed were harmful effects of the shots, he emailed his mother a several thousand word document arguing his case. He told her that the vaccine had gone through months of clinical trials and that not getting the vaccine was likely far riskier to his health than getting it.
RelationshipsNewsweek

Mother of 5-Month-Old Who Got COVID From Vaccinated Family Member: 'We Were So Careful'

A mother in Texas is nursing her 5-month-old baby back to health after the infant contracted COVID-19 from a vaccinated family member. Kristy Callaway, who resides in Corpus Christi, told Houston's CBS affiliate KHOU 11 she and her husband took all the recommended precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—taking extra care due to her pregnancy and the birth of their son, Emmett. After she and her husband were vaccinated, they began visiting with vaccinated family and friends however, her 5-month old baby caught the novel coronavirus after a recent trip to see family members in Galveston County.
Kidsaudacy.com

Precautions for kids returning to sports – especially those too young to get vaccinated

If you are vaccinated, you are well-protected – especially if you’re outside. But, what about the kids under 12 who are not eligible for get shots yet?. "Throughout the pandemic, we haven’t been super concerned about children. But, now that they represent that unvaccinated group, I think we have to be a little bit more cautious," UCSF pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Nirav Pandya, told KCBS Radio's "As Prescribed" on Thursday.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Keeping kids safe in the sun

This piece was previously posted on The Scope. Summer is a fun time for kids, but being out in the hot summer sun can do a lot of damage. And not just sunburns. Pediatrician Cindy Gellner, M.D., explains how to keep your child safe in the heat, identify symptoms of dehydration and heatstroke and how to treat them. Listen to.
KidsEffingham Radio

Keeping Kids Safe Around Water This Summer

As the weather heats up and more children and families head to pools and beaches, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital wants to remind parents and caregivers to always keep an eye on their kids and actively supervise them when they are in and around water. While it might seem like...
Arlington Heights, ILLake County Gazette

For now, 'we keep our masks on unless we're vaccinated': Illinois Public Health head responds to District 21 'unmask the kids' petition

With the school year fast approaching, the debate on whether students should attend school with or without masks is quickly heating up. Local father Mike Prochaska has started a campaign seeking signatures to “Unmask our children in Wheeling, Buffalo Grove and Arlington Heights.”. The petition itself states: "This petition is...
Kidsgoodmorningamerica.com

Doctor explains rise in COVID-19 cases among children

Dr. Jha's 5-point COVID-19 strategy for getting kids back to school safely. As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to raise new concerns for Americans, parents can follow a set of five principles to help make going back to school safer for their children. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown...
KidsFox 59

COVID-19 spreading fastest among children; here’s what parents should know

INDIANAPOLS, Ind.– As the delta variant continues to spread, more children are being hospitalized with severe COVID related illnesses. “We’re definitely seeing a trend of an increase in cases and hospitalizations among youth,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute. “We’ve gone from an average of one hospitalization a day for people under 18 to now two per day, so it’s jumped up in the last couple of weeks.”
Kidstamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony Alerts Parents About Keeping Kids Safe from Bullying

Students will soon be back in school learning face to face, which may bring apprehension, excitement or a combination of both. I never take education lightly, and I am grateful that, despite the struggles I have faced to get to where I am today, education kept me on that road to success.
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Keeping Classrooms Safe for Kids With Asthma, Allergies

SATURDAY, Aug. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of kids with asthma and allergies should prepare a plan to keep them safe as schools reopen, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) says. Along with guarding against COVID-19, it's important to protect against cold, flu and other viruses...
KidsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Best Way to Keep Your Kids Safe From Delta

The number of kids contracting the coronavirus is rising. In the week that ended with July 29, more than 70,000 children got COVID-19, representing nearly a fifth of all cases. Though a vanishingly small number of kids have died of the disease—358 since the start of the pandemic, as of July 29—some states, like Florida, now have dozens of children hospitalized. Few parents want to hear that their little ones may get COVID-19, no matter how low their odds of death.
KidsPosted by
The 74

Ask the Doctor: How to Protect Young Kids from COVID

If you’re the parent of a child under 12 years old, you may feel like you’re in a tricky spot right now. The most recent vaccine timelines say your child won’t be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations until mid-winter, but with shots widely available to adolescents, teens and adults, it seemed the country was returning to […]

Comments / 2

Community Policy