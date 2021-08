With the start of the new Premier League season right around the corner there were changes announced to the Virtual Assistant Referee that will have immediate impacts on the Premier League. This season marks the third in the competition to use VAR. Each season seems to bring more learning opportunities and controversies as they relate to VAR and hopes of improvements with these new rules. VAR Hub in Stockley Park will be making improvements in: marginal offsides, delayed flags for offsides and “principles for decision-making around what challenges players should constitute fouls.” TGH takes a look at these new rules and implementations of VAR and how they will affect the game.