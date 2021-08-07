Cancel
Beloved NYC owl dies after being hit by maintenance vehicle

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 6 days ago

Barry the barred owl flew into New York City’s heart in October 2020, becoming an instant celebrity in Central Park. But the Central Park Conservancy announced Friday that Barry has died after being struck by one of its maintenance vehicles overnight. The Conservancy said in a statement that Barry had...

insideedition.com

NYC’s Beloved Barry the Barred Owl Accidentally Killed in Central Park

The Central Park Twitter page has announced that a well-known Central Park resident, Barry the barred owl, tragically passed away on Friday, August 6. “Flying low, likely in search of a meal, the barred owl made contact with a Conservancy maintenance vehicle at approximately 2:30 am,” they wrote on Twitter.
Daily Mail

WHOOO-NO! Central Park's beloved barred owl Barry is killed after flying into a maintenance car while searching for food

New York City's beloved 'Barry the owl' died early Friday when he was struck and killed by a Central Park maintenance vehicle while searching for food. The Central Park Conservancy group confirmed the death of a barred owl in a Tweet, saying he had been flying low to the ground, probably hunting, when he made contact with one of their vehicles.
PennLive.com

Barry the owl, a Central Park favorite, killed in crash with maintenance vehicle

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Barry the barred owl, who became a celebrity of Central Park, has died, the park announced on its official Twitter account Friday afternoon. The Park said Barry had died after being struck by one of its maintenance vehicles overnight and that the owl most likely had been searching for food when it made contact with the maintenance vehicle at around 2:30 Friday morning. Conservancy staff immediately reported the incident and Urban Park Rangers were contacted.
New York City, NYwmleader.com

NYC mourns sudden passing of beloved Central Park owl

After flying into a car early Friday morning, one of the most popular residents of Central Park passed away, the park announced today. “It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning,” the park’s official Twitter account tweeted before laying out the tragic details of the bird’s death.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bird Watch: August 12

Today Brooklyn Bird Watch features an excellent Heather Wolf photo of the Gray Catbird. The Gray Catbird is virtually a gray monotone color all over except for a prominent skull cap of black feathers on top of its head. It also has a russet colored area of feathers under its tail. If you have ever heard a catbird you will agree that it really does sound like a cat. Gray Catbirds are relatives of mockingbirds and thrashers, and they share similar vocal abilities. Like the Mockingbird, they copy the sounds of other species and string those sounds together, making their own song.
Best Life

50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like

Bossa Nova bands playing in Rio in the 1960s. Nature enthusiasts watching the geysers blow at Yellowstone National Park in 1912. Families cruising in a Cadillac on a cross-country road trip in the 1940s. There was something downright magical about traveling in eras past. Not only was it more glamorous—people dressed up in suits, heels, and gloves to go to the airport instead of today's sweatpants and sneakers—but time also moved slower, putting the focus on the journey instead of the destination. Sure, it's never been easier to explore the world than it is today—but that doesn't mean we can't yearn for a little nostalgic jaunt into the past. Browse the album below for vintage travel photos from trips around the globe and across the decades.
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in New York

In this article, we have highlighted some dangerous animals from New York state due to their potential to threaten human health and welfare. Most of the attacks have not resulted in fatalities. Still, it is essential to take precautions and use common sense when around them. Here are some of the most dangerous animals you may encounter in New York:
CBS LA

Body Of Newport Beach Hiker Matt Thoke Recovered In Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA AND KINGS NATIONAL PARK (CBSLA) — The body of a Newport Beach man who went missing in Sequoia National Park has been found and recovered by National Park Service rangers. (credit: Thoke Family) Matt Thoke, 43, was last seen July 21 splitting from his group during a multi-day wilderness trip and leaving the High Sierra Trail. Trained searchers assisting the Thoke family found him Saturday, and his body was recovered Sunday. According to the National Park Service, Thoke was found in a location that was not visible by air and hardly visible on the ground. The location was also not far from where Thoke was last seen, in technical terrain, officials said. “We are saddened by this conclusion but grateful for all the agencies, organizations, friends, and family who worked on this effort,” Clay Jordan, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings National Parks, said in a statement. “It often takes a village to bring things to a close.” An extensive multi-agency search was launched on the day Thoke went missing, but it was scaled back on Aug. 2. The Thoke family recruited skilled search teams to continue the effort in coordination with National Park Service incident managers.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Today in History: The New Brighton Tenement Collapse on Staten Island

Poor ventilation, tight quarters, nonexistent plumbing and seemingly endless filth was the reality of tenement housing complexes that dominated the 19th and early-20th centuries. Tenements provided a cheap, quick solution to the increasing amount of immigrants throughout New York City. Seeking the rumored economic opportunities in the United States, immigrants often fled famine, job shortages and rising taxes. Desperate to make a living and have a place to live, they piled into these hazardous buildings, making them even more filthy, less structurally sound and more prone to disaster. On Staten Island, the New Brighton Tenement collapse was one of the most disastrous of these building collapses in city history.
