Former Tech basketball coach Bob Williams to lead Fork Union postgraduate team

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 6 days ago
Former WVU Tech coach Bob Williams has been named the new head postgraduate basketball coach at Fork Union Military Academy, the school announced Friday.

Former WVU Tech head men’s basketball coach Bob Williams is getting back in the game.

Williams has been named the new head postgraduate basketball coach at Fork Union Military Academy, the school announced on Friday.

Williams resigned in 2019 after a decorated 17-season career at Tech. He won 403 career games, led his teams to nine conference championships and won three Coach of the Year awards.

He led the Golden Bears to four NAIA National Tournaments, including three straight from 2017-2019. The 2019 team finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation and won a school-record 30 games, finishing as River States Conference regular season and tournament championships. Tech went into the national tournament as a No. 1 seed, and its first-round win over College of the Ozarks was the first tournament game victory in Tech history.

Williams got his head coaching start at Jefferson Community College in New York, where he played for his father Bob Williams Sr. In two seasons at Jefferson, Willliams won four Coach of the Year awards. He was a combined 53-14 and led the team to two trips to the NJCAA Final Four, including the 1997 national championship game.

He then spent five seasons as the head coach at Glenville State before moving on to Montgomery in 2002 to begin his career with the Golden Bears.

Fayetteville coach Fletcher Arritt made Fork Union famous in this area after serving as the postgraduate coach for 42 years until his retirement in 2012. Arritt amassed 890 career wins, and there is sentiment among the most prominent names in college basketball that he deserves to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Beckley, WV
