Charles H. Wright Museum To Host 38th Annual African World Festival In August

(CBS DETROIT) – This year, the African World Festival at the Charles H. Wright Museum returns, making it the 38th anniversary of the event.

Every year, over 100,000 individuals attend this event, where there is a variety of food, music, fashion, dance performances, and more for people to experience.

This year, the event will take place from August 20 to 23.

For more information and to register to be a volunteer or food vendor, visit here.

