Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Charles H. Wright Museum To Host 38th Annual African World Festival In August

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – This year, the African World Festival at the Charles H. Wright Museum returns, making it the 38th anniversary of the event.

Every year, over 100,000 individuals attend this event, where there is a variety of food, music, fashion, dance performances, and more for people to experience.

This year, the event will take place from August 20 to 23.

Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?

For more information and to register to be a volunteer or food vendor, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Dance#Broadcasting#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy