Syracuse Football Fan Fest Date, Time Details Announced

Syracuse football announced details of Fan Fest on Friday. Fan Fest was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As fans were also not allowed to attend games in the Dome last season, this is the first chance for many Orange fans to see the team in person in nearly two years.

Here are the details as released by Syracuse Athletics:

Syracuse football fans will get their first opportunity to see the Orange in the Dome – plus get a first-hand look at new stadium renovations – for the first time in nearly two years, at AmeriCU Fan Fest on Aug. 27.

The event will be free to the public and all attendees will be required to claim a mobile ticket for entry to this event. Fans can use the following link to login to your MyCuse account and claim your mobile tickets: AmeriCU Fan Fest Tickets

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans will get an opportunity to explore the new stadium upgrades on the first level and in the stadium bowl, including some upgraded concession stands and refreshed menu options, new lighting and sound, air conditioning and the largest center-hung video board in college athletics.

Fans will then have an opportunity to watch the 2021 Orange prep for its season opener at Ohio, with an open practice from 6:30-7:30. Other festivities for the evening will include Coach Babers addressing the crowd, and commemorative Dome tins to be given away.

Syracuse University continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department and New York State Department of health to implement guidelines to safely host fans at events. Consistent with NYS indoor facilities guidance, vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to AmeriCU Fan Fest. In accordance with NYS guidelines, fans will have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry.

Masks will be required for patrons at the event as current Syracuse University policy requires all individuals on campus to mask in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. All attendance and masking policies are subject to change with public health guidance and policies.